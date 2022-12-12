World Cup: Ronaldo won't make 'heat of moment' decision after Portugal exit

The Instagram post was accompanied by a photo showing Ronaldo, head down, trudging off the field in Doha after the 1-0 quarter-final loss to Morocco on Saturday.

At 37, Ronaldo was playing his fifth World Cup. As soon as the final whistle blew he headed down the tunnel with tears streaming down his face.

Ronaldo is without a club after a bitter divorce with Manchester United.

According to the Portuguese press, Ronaldo threatened to leave the squad after he was dropped from the starting lineup, but that was denied by coach Fernando Santos, who will soon meet with the Portuguese Football Association to discuss his own future.

“I just want everyone to know that a lot was said, a lot was written, a lot was speculated, but my dedication to Portugal didn’t change for an instant,” Ronaldo added.

“I was always one more player fighting for everyone’s goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country.”

“In the five World Cups I played, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave it my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my back on the fight and I never gave up on this dream.

“Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. The dream was beautiful while it lasted.”

Portugal central defender Pepe was asked about his former Real Madrid club mate, as he returned on Sunday. He said Ronaldo was “fine”.

“I want to thank him, as well as all my teammates who gave their best,” said Pepe. AFP