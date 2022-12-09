World Cup: Ronaldo never wanted to leave Portugal, insists coach Santos

DOHA – Even if he was not playing, the conversation surrounding the Portuguese camp at the Qatar World Cup was always going to be about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Coach Fernando Santos had put off the decision for years, but eventually rolled the dice – and benched his star striker and captain for their last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday.

The gamble paid off handsomely as his replacement Goncalo Ramos struck a hat-trick in a 6-1 thrashing of the Swiss to set up a quarter-final showdown with Morocco on Saturday.

Ronaldo had started every World Cup game for Portugal since missing a group match against Mexico in 2006 before he was benched on Tuesday.

It has been hard for Santos to abandon the 37-year-old. With Portugal already qualified for the knockouts, Ronaldo still started against South Korea in their final group match.

When he was substituted in the second half he showed frustration with Santos, who was unhappy and spoke out against Ronaldo’s behaviour. The coach later insisted the decision to bench his talisman against the Swiss was for “strategic” rather than disciplinary reasons.

But his call inevitably carried fallout.

Portuguese newspaper Record reported that Ronaldo – who has just a penalty goal in Qatar – threatened to leave the World Cup squad, before changing his mind. That claim was denied by the Portuguese federation on Thursday.

On Friday, bombarded by questions about Ronaldo rather than Morocco at his press conference, Santos reiterated his stand that all was well with his skipper.

“There was a conversation with Ronaldo, it happened on the day of the (Switzerland) game, after lunch,” he said.

“I explained to him the reasons why he wasn’t going to play. I said that I didn’t count on him at the beginning, but that he would be very important during the match, that he could change the game in the second half.

“Cristiano was not satisfied, it’s obvious, he always played in the starting line-up. It’s normal that he wasn’t satisfied. He didn’t accept it simply, but it was a calm conversation. He never told me or anyone else he wanted to leave the team.

“It’s time we stop this conversation, leave Ronaldo alone.”