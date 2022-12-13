World Cup: Ronaldo backs calls for Brazil to appoint foreign head coach

DOHA – Brazil great Ronaldo has lent his support to calls for Brazil to appoint a foreign manager following the team’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Friday’s quarter-final loss to Croatia on penalties marked the fifth consecutive time the Selecao have been knocked out of football’s showpiece tournament by a European opponent.

Tite reiterated his previously announced decision to step down after the World Cup, saying “the cycle has finished” after the match at Education City stadium.

”I would love to see names like [Pep] Guardiola, [Carlo] Ancelotti or [Jose] Mourinho coaching Brazil,” Ronaldo, 46, said during a media session in Doha. “But I am not the one who chooses, we will see what happens. These names have emerged in Brazil, but I don’t know if it’s true.

“I don’t see a problem with Brazil having a foreign coach. There is going to be a lot of discussion about who will be the next coach of Brazil. I see these names very favourably.”

Ronaldo, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 1994 and 2002 and scored 62 times for his country, said Brazil had paid the price for poor defending that led to Bruno Petkovic’s 116th-minute equaliser for Croatia.

Neymar had given the South Americans the lead in the 106th minute by starting and finishing a superb team goal after the scores were tied at 0-0 at the end of normal time.

“We weren’t able to run down the clock in extra time after the goal,” Ronaldo said. “We needed to be smarter, it’s the only thing we needed to get through the tie.”

Regarding Neymar’s future after the Paris Saint-Germain forward raised the prospect of ending his international career, Ronaldo said: “He’s very upset with the result. It’s normal for him to feel that right now, but I’m sure he’ll come back stronger and continue playing for Brazil.

“He’s still young and can play in the next World Cup. I’m proud of how he showed his commitment in the last six months with Brazil.

“He played a great first game, suffered the ankle injury and made a lot of sacrifices to play for the national team again. He is very important for us,” he added.

He backed France as to retain their title and said he will not be rooting for Argentina despite his admiration for Lionel Messi.

“I’m not going to be a hypocrite and say I’ll be happy for Argentina” if they win the World Cup,” said Ronaldo. “But I see football as a romantic. And I will appreciate any champion.

"Since the beginning, my prediction has always been Brazil and France in the final. Brazil are no longer there. But France, match after match, are backing up their status as favourites."