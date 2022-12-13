World Cup: Reyna hits back over US World Cup bust-up

NEW YORK – Giovanni Reyna has hit back at United States coach Gregg Berhalter over comments regarding the Borussia Dortmund forward’s behaviour during the World Cup.

Reyna, widely regarded as one of the most talented young players in US football, was hardly used by Berhalter in Qatar, where the Americans reached the last 16.

The 20-year-old’s limited involvement was the source of intense speculation, with Berhalter suggesting Reyna was not fully fit – a claim contradicted by the player.

Recent US media reports have lifted the lid on tensions between Reyna and Berhalter, revealing that the player was almost sent home because of his attitude during training sessions.

Reyna was allowed to stay in the squad after being forced to apologise in front of his teammates, the reports said.

Without naming Reyna directly, Berhalter appeared to confirm the reports at a recent conference on “moral leadership” in New York.

Berhalter told the conference the US team staff had “a player that was clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field”.

He added: “We were ready to book a plane ticket home, that’s how extreme it was.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, Reyna acknowledged that he had reacted badly after being informed by Berhalter shortly before the World Cup that he would have a “very limited” role at the tournament.

“Just before the World Cup, coach Berhalter told me that my role at the tournament would be very limited,” Reyna wrote on Instagram Monday.

“I was devastated... I fully expected and desperately wanted to contribute to the play of a talented group as we tried to make a statement at the World Cup.

“I am also a very emotional person, and I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the best of me, and affect my training and behaviour for a few days. I apologised to my teammates and coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven. Thereafter, I shook off my disappointment and gave everything I had on and off the field.

“I am disappointed that there is continuing coverage of this matter... and extremely surprised that anyone on the US men’s team staff would contribute to it.”

Reyna said Berhalter had always stated that issues within the team would remain “in-house”, before adding “I hoped not to comment on matters at the World Cup. It is my belief that things that happen in a team setting ought to remain private.” AFP, REUTERS