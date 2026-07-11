World Cup referees doing excellent job, says Argentina's Martinez

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KANSAS CITY, Kansas, July 10 - Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez dismissed controversy over refereeing in the World Cup on Friday and said match officials had done an excellent job after Egypt criticised decisions in their dramatic 3-2 round-of-16 defeat by the South American side.

Argentina reached the last eight after rallying from 2-0 down with 11 minutes remaining to beat Egypt.

The match, however, sparked complaints from the Egyptian Football Association over the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), particularly the disallowing of a Mostafa Zico goal in the 62nd minute that would have doubled the North Africans' lead.

FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina has since defended the officials, rejecting allegations of bias and insisting referees operated independently.

"No, absolutely nothing," Martinez told reporters when asked whether he had anything to say about the refereeing in the tournament.

"I think they are doing an excellent job. That's something for you (the media), who sometimes generate the controversies. We concern ourselves with giving our best on the pitch and nothing more," he added.

Argentina take on Switzerland on Saturday in the quarter-finals in Kansas City, with the defending champions voicing respect for the European side while stressing the need to remain focused on their own performances.

"As always, what identifies this team is respecting the opponent," Martinez said.

"If Switzerland are at this stage, it's because they have a lot of merit. We watched their match against Colombia and they always try to play. They are very strong physically and also in set-pieces. I think it will be a great spectacle because both teams try to play."

Defender Cristian Romero echoed that message, saying Argentina were concentrating primarily on fixing their own shortcomings.

"Regardless of who we face, whatever the opponent's name or where they are from, we always focus on ourselves and on correcting the mistakes we have," said Romero, who scored Argentina's first goal against Egypt. REUTERS