World Cup: Record-setting Giroud, sublime Mbappe send France into q-finals

DOHA – Olivier Giroud set a scoring record for France as he sent Les Bleus on their way to a 3-1 win against Poland in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday.

His 52nd international goal came after fellow attacker Kylian Mbappe set him up with a through ball one minute before half-time.

The AC Milan striker proceeded to clip a shot across Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Mbappe then netted a double, taking his Qatar 2022 tally to five goals, before the Poles pulled one back through a retaken Robert Lewandowski penalty.

Giroud, 36, had drawn level with Thierry Henry on 51 goals after bagging a brace in the reigning champions’ 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game.

He broke the record on his 117th appearance for France while Henry netted 51 times from 123 appearances between 1997 and 2010.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand told the BBC: “You have to have the right attitude to do what Olivier Giroud does, with people saying at times he wasn’t good enough.

“He’s not flashy like a Kylian Mbappe with skills or pace but he knows what he’s good at and he executes it well.”

English Premier League-winning former England striker Chris Sutton added on BBC Radio: “Giroud will be absolutely delighted. He is a brilliant professional.

“France have had some wonderful, wonderful players. To move past Thierry Henry is absolutely amazing. Giroud is such an important, integral part of the team. A wonderful link man and a goalscorer.”

Giroud wasn’t the only French veteran to record a milestone with captain Hugo Lloris winning a record-equalling 142nd cap at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.

The 35-year-old Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has matched the record by 1998 World Cup-winning fullback Lilian Thuram.