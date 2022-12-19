World Cup: Question marks remain over legacy of Qatar 2022

DOHA – Is Fifa president Gianni Infantino right? Has the World Cup in Qatar been its best edition yet, “a real incredible success on all fronts” as he gushed on Friday?

As the curtain came down on the month-long event with Sunday’s final though, there are doubts over the legacy of the first tournament in the Middle East.

One incontestable fact is it certainly has been the most expensive, with spending reportedly reaching US$220 billion (S$302 billion), over US$200 billion more than the next highest, Brazil 2014.

A lot of this expenditure was for infrastructural upgrades, with the price of building or upgrading stadiums US$6.5 billion and a spanking new, efficient metro system – which proved a boon for visitors – costing US$36 billion.

At a time when most nations have shunned exorbitant budgets for major sports events due to costs – partly why the next World Cup in 2026 is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and three of the four confirmed bids for the 2030 edition are joint ones – Qatar’s record outlay may never be matched.

The question is, was it money well spent?

Perhaps, given this tiny Gulf nation’s ambition of establishing itself as a hub for major sports events.

One of the most immediate and persistent criticisms against Qatar 2022 was the desert heat and how it would affect visitors and athletes. That, the organisers solved by firstly moving the event to a “winter” World Cup and secondly by air-conditioning the stadiums.

Heat issue solved, it is no wonder that Qatar – a young nation that gained independence just six years after Singapore – which has hosted the Asian Games (2006), a Formula One grand prix (2021) and with the World Cup now delivered, is dreaming of a bid for the 2036 Olympics.

The lessons learnt over the past month will put it in good stead.

While Qatar’s hardware has been lauded, its “software” – handling of organisational and social issues – has not received universal acclaim, particularly early on as it grappled with an event of this scale for the first time.

But the complaints soon quietened and creases in operations ironed out, and they made way for videos on social media of smiling police officers and locals helping visiting fans put on ghutras (the traditional Arab headdress).

An 11th-hour U-turn on allowing alcohol to be consumed in stadiums was widely panned by critics, particularly some sections of the Western media which seemed to relish in publishing negative news about the hosts.

Yet, the ban on beer did not appear to have any impact on fans’ enjoyment of games. In fact, the BBC reported that a number of female fans from all over the world felt safer without booze in the stands.