World Cup: Qatar tournament faces new edict – hide the Beer

NEW YORK – The message came from the highest levels of the Qatari state – the beer tents must be moved, and there would be no discussion about it.

With the opening game of the World Cup only days away, Qatari organisers have been working hurriedly in recent days to relocate Budweiser-branded beer stations at eight stadiums after a sudden demand that people with knowledge of the belated change said had come from inside the country’s royal family.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss sensitive planning details for the tournament. World Cup officials appeared to confirm the changes in a statement, however. Budweiser said it only learnt of the new plan last Saturday – eight days before the tournament’s first game.

The decision to move the beer stations appeared to be rooted in concern that the prominent presence of alcohol at stadiums during the World Cup would unsettle the local population and thus represent a potential security problem. But it also highlighted an issue that has stalked the build-up to the first World Cup in the Arab world, and that is expected to be contentious throughout the tournament in Qatar, a conservative Muslim country where access to alcohol is tightly controlled.

Ever since Fifa awarded the hosting rights to Qatar in December 2010, tournament organisers have grappled with balancing the obligations they signed up to fulfill – which include the sale of alcohol and providing promotional space for Budweiser, one of Fifa’s biggest sponsors – with concerns about upsetting, or alienating, a domestic constituency that has chafed at some of the culture clash inherent in bringing a traditionally beer-soaked event to a Muslim nation.

Alcohol is not banned in Qatar, but most visitors are able to purchase it only at bars inside designated hotels. Fifa and Qatari officials had struggled for years to devise a plan for the World Cup, where beer has flowed freely for generations, before finally deciding that the sale of alcoholic beverages would be permitted within a security perimeter outside venues but not inside the stadiums themselves.

Still, moves that limit Budweiser’s branding or affect its ability to sell its products could complicate Fifa’s relationship with a powerful partner, not to mention the contractual relationship between the brewer, the governing body and Qatari World Cup organisers.

Budweiser pays roughly US$75 million (S$102.5 million) to associate itself with the World Cup every four years. But a World Cup in Qatar has produced unusual obstacles, and led to ongoing tensions between the company and Fifa over issues ranging from agreeing on sales points in Qatar to negotiating how to get supplies into the country.

Budweiser’s contract with Fifa not only gives it sales exclusivity but requires the company to provide vast quantities of beer for Fifa’s partners and hospitality guests.

Budweiser said it was not informed of the changes by Fifa until Saturday. The company is “working with Fifa to relocate the concession outlets to locations as directed”, a Budweiser spokesman told The New York Times in a statement.

The spokesman declined to disclose if the company was getting the rights it was entitled to under its contracts, saying only that “our focus is on delivering the best possible consumer experience under the new circumstances”.

A representative of the World Cup organising committee released a statement – which it said was on behalf of both the tournament and Fifa – that played down the changes.

“Operational plans are being finalised,” it read, adding that “this has a direct impact on the location of certain fan areas”.

The statement made no mention of beer and noted that “pouring times and the number of pouring destinations” remained the same at all eight stadiums.