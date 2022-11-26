World Cup: Qatar lights up with fans’ creative and colourful outfits

Fans at the Qatar World Cup have entertained off the pitch with their unique and colourful costumes. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Kimberly Kwek
While all eyes have been on the action on the pitch, fans at the Qatar World Cup have entertained off it with their unique and colourful costumes. The Straits Times looks at some of the best-dressed fans of the tournament so far.

Imaginative Mexicans

A goal-less draw with Poland did not stop Mexico’s fans from partying with their eye-catching costumes.

A Mexico supporter cheering while holding a replica of the World Cup trophy at Stadium 974 in Doha on Nov 22. PHOTO: AFP

Mexico super fan Hector Chavez, better known as Caramelo, was back in the stands for his 10th World Cup.

Whether it is friendly matches, Concacaf regional competitions, or the World Cup, Chavez has been there and he has attended more than 450 El Tri matches.

Die-hard Mexican fan Hector Chavez (centre) at Stadium 974 where the South American country played Poland on Tuesday. PHOTO: AFP

A group of Mexican fans donning sombreros were seen horsing around – quite literally.

It was a sight to behold as they donned horse costumes while following a posse of policemen who were patrolling on horses.

Senegal fans bring the party mood

Even without their talisman Sadio Mane, Senegal’s travelling fans are having a good time in Qatar.

A young Senegal fan cheering before the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Nov 21. PHOTO: AFP
Senegal fans with the team name painted on their bodies at the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Nov 21. PHOTO: AFP
Orange army hits town

Dutch fans dressed as Fred Flinstone from American animated sitcom the Flinstones. PHOTO: REUTERS

Japanese fans dazzle

Japanese fans captured attention in Qatar for staying behind after matches to clean up but they also turned heads for their dazzling and eye-catching costumes.

They came with painted faces, masks and even elaborate – some downright silly – outfits.

Japanese fans dressed as bowling pins outside the Khalifa International Stadium on Nov 23, before the Samurai Blue beat Germany 2-1. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Japan supporter at the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Nov 23. PHOTO: AFP

Colourful Cameroon

Cameroon supporters made themselves heard and seen in The Indomitable Lions’ 1-0 loss to Switzerland on Nov 24.

A Cameroonian fan wearing a pair of quirky spectacles and carrying a heart-shaped bag at the Al Janoub Stadium. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cameroon fans inside the stadium before the team’s game against Switzerland on Nov 24. PHOTO: REUTERS

The many faces of Portugal

A Portuguese fan with the Ghana, Qatar and Portugal flags. PHOTO: REUTERS

Ronaldo once again showed his unparalleled ability to draw the limelight as fans turned up in costumes that paid tribute to him.

A Portugal fan does Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature ‘Siu’ celebration while wearing a mask of the team’s star. PHOTO: REUTERS
