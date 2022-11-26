World Cup: Qatar lights up with fans’ creative and colourful outfits

While all eyes have been on the action on the pitch, fans at the Qatar World Cup have entertained off it with their unique and colourful costumes. The Straits Times looks at some of the best-dressed fans of the tournament so far.
Imaginative Mexicans
A goal-less draw with Poland did not stop Mexico’s fans from partying with their eye-catching costumes.
Mexico super fan Hector Chavez, better known as Caramelo, was back in the stands for his 10th World Cup.
Whether it is friendly matches, Concacaf regional competitions, or the World Cup, Chavez has been there and he has attended more than 450 El Tri matches.
A group of Mexican fans donning sombreros were seen horsing around – quite literally.
It was a sight to behold as they donned horse costumes while following a posse of policemen who were patrolling on horses.
Senegal fans bring the party mood
Even without their talisman Sadio Mane, Senegal’s travelling fans are having a good time in Qatar.
Orange army hits town
Japanese fans dazzle
Japanese fans captured attention in Qatar for staying behind after matches to clean up but they also turned heads for their dazzling and eye-catching costumes.
They came with painted faces, masks and even elaborate – some downright silly – outfits.
Colourful Cameroon
Cameroon supporters made themselves heard and seen in The Indomitable Lions’ 1-0 loss to Switzerland on Nov 24.
The many faces of Portugal
Ronaldo once again showed his unparalleled ability to draw the limelight as fans turned up in costumes that paid tribute to him.