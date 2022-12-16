World Cup: Qatar 2022 is the best World Cup ever, says Infantino

DOHA – Fifa president Gianni Infantino has declared the Qatar World Cup the “best ever” and because of its success “on all fronts”, world football’s governing body is now considering to keep the same format for the 2026 edition in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s third-place play-off between Croatia and Morocco, and Sunday’s final between Argentina and France, the 52-year-old was grateful to all who have played a part in the first World Cup held in the Middle East.

“Thanks to everyone involved, Qatar, all the volunteers to make this the best World Cup ever,” he said on Friday.

“Matches have been played without incidents, and there is something happening when we talk about football becoming truly global, with an African team (Morocco) reaching the semi-final for the first time. We also had a woman (Stephanie Frappart) referee a match for the first time.

“The World Cup has been an incredible success on all fronts.

“The main one being the fans, the behaviour, the joyful atmosphere, the bringing of people together. The fans meeting the Arab world, it has been very important for the future of all of us.

“When it comes to the matches, we have seen some incredibly competitive games, some surprises, some great goals.”

The Qatar World Cup has indeed witnessed some surprises, with underdogs like Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea clinching upset wins over the top guns and this competitiveness is something that Infantino enjoys.

The 2026 World Cup is due to have 48 teams instead of 32, with 16 three-team groups and the top two progressing to the knockout stage. What this means is that groups may not be as closely fought as it has been in Qatar.

“I have to say after this World Cup, and the success of the groups of four, we have to revisit or rediscuss the format whether we go for 16 groups of three or 12 groups of four,” said Infantino.

The Fifa chief also announced that Morocco will host the next Club World Cup in February, while the planned expanded version of the competition is now set to start in 2025.

The tournament will take place from Feb 1 to 11, as it returns to Morocco for the third time.

An expanded Club World Cup has long been a pet project of Infantino’s. A 24-team event, featuring eight teams from Europe, had been due to take place in China in 2021 only to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Infantino said the new-look tournament would now go ahead starting in 2025 and would feature 32 teams.

“We had agreed a few years ago to have a new 24-team men’s Club World Cup. It should have taken place in 2021 but was postponed because of Covid,” he said.

“The new competition will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams, making it really like a World Cup,” he added, without offering further details.