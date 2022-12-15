World Cup: Proud Moroccans hail team but rue defeat felt in African and Arab world

DOHA/RABAT - Moroccans slumped with disappointment on Wednesday after their team’s semi-final defeat by France, but were still pumped with pride for a World Cup run that spurred tears of joy across Africa and the Arab world.

As France’s second goal went in, the deafening noise of Morocco’s overwhelming support inside Qatar’s Al-Bayt Stadium went suddenly quiet - a silence echoed not only in Rabat and Casablanca, but in Beirut, Cairo and Dakar.

A woman in green, sitting in the banked rows of supporters that had whistled, drummed and cheered through the game, sat silently, her hands clasped in front of her lips to watch the final minutes.

In the first World Cup held in an Arab country, and one already marked by upsets, Morocco won supporters far afield as the first Arab team to reach the quarter-finals and the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

Long after the final whistle, when the victorious French team had left the pitch, Morocco’s players stayed on, basking in the love of a stadium clad in their red-and-green colours.

“We are really proud of this team... we already made history so we can’t judge them for this match,” said Mohamad Alaoui, 24, a Moroccan student who said he had travelled from London to attend the World Cup and had been at every Morocco game.

“I’m so happy that I was here to see the team in the stadium and that I got to see them go so far in this World Cup,” said Samira Idrissi, 34.

In Rabat, where fans had packed cafes for hours before the game, the crowd rose to applaud their team despite the defeat.

“This is the semi-final. It is already an honour and we are proud to see people from different countries root for the Moroccan team,” said Taoufiq Ouchikh.

“We thank the national team for this achievement. We are proud of this team. We lost to a world Cup champion and we dominated,” said Abdelilah Sair, another fan watching in the same cafe.

Afterwards, some fans braved wet weather to parade through central Rabat as car horns honked, raising red flares in the rain.