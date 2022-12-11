World Cup: Morocco stun Portugal, becoming first African team ever to reach semi-finals

DOHA – Morocco coach Walid Regragui had wanted his team to “aim for the sky” and try to win the World Cup, and they can now start to really dream big after their fairy-tale run in Qatar continued with a stunning 1-0 win over Portugal in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Portugal, who started without star striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo for the second straight game, were aiming to continue where they left off with their free-flowing attacking football in the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16.

Their first chance at the Al Thumama Stadium came in the fifth minute, when Joao Felix leaped highest in the Morocco box to hit a goal-bound header towards the right, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou pulled off a decent save.

Buoyed by the mass whistling by the Moroccan fans whenever the Portuguese players were in possession of the ball, Morocco were energetic and counter-attacked whenever they could, despite their opponents dictating the play.

Hakim Ziyech was a bright spark for Morocco in the early stages. The Chelsea winger shot wide and provided a cross in quick succession before the 22nd minute, as the North Africans showed that they were not willing to just sit back.

Portugal then had another big opportunity when Felix took a shot from the edge of the box but it deflected out for a corner kick. The 23-year-old Atletico Madrid forward then wasted another chance when his first-time shot flew over the crossbar.

The deadlock was finally broken by Morocco in the 42nd minute when Yahya Attiat-Allah’s cross was met by Youssef En-Nesyri, who jumped at such a height that Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa was left helpless.

The watching Ronaldo, who has scored numerous similar goals in his storied career, remained largely expressionless on the bench.

Just before the break, Bruno Fernandes went down inside the Morocco box but no penalty was given, infuriating the Portuguese.

Morocco started on the front foot in the second half, Jawad El Yamiq missing a clear chance as he sent a rebound just a few inches wide.

With Portugal chasing the game, Ronaldo was introduced in the 51st minute as coach Fernando Santos threw on an extra attacker alongside Goncalo Ramos.

Ramos got free in the box seven minutes later, latching on to a good cross, but failed to place his shot on target.