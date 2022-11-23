World Cup: Portugal ready to let their football, and not Ronaldo, do the talking against Ghana

DOHA – For the first 10 minutes or so of Portugal’s press conference on Wednesday ahead of their World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday, coach Fernando Santos and midfielder Bruno Fernandes were bombarded by at least four questions on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who is Portugal’s captain, left his club Manchester United on Tuesday by mutual consent following his explosive interview last week in which he blasted the Red Devils, manager Erik ten Hag and the club hierarchy.

The saga meant that all the talk was about Ronaldo in the build-up to Thursday’s Group H clash, and Santos was visibly restless as Fernandes answered the questions for a good half of the conference.

“Of course, he didn’t talk to me about his decision. It’s a personal decision and it concerns him and his family. We didn’t talk about it. Everyone here is focused 100 per cent on the national team and the World Cup,” said Ronaldo’s clubmate Fernandes.

“I don’t feel uncomfortable and I don’t have to choose any side. For me it was an honour to represent the national team with Cristiano. Being able to do it at the club was a dream come true. Cristiano was one of the people I always followed, one of my idols, it was a dream come true to be able to do that.”

The questions on Ronaldo continued on and on, and when it was Santos’ turn to address reporters, he made sure he shifted focus back to the game.

“I never discussed the Manchester United issue with Cristiano Ronaldo. Maybe he talks to the players about it, but not with me,” he said.

“Ghana is an opponent that will give us many troubles. Ghana has great players, we know that, and we have respect for our opponents. But we have to focus on ourselves.

“The African teams are very talented, they are unpredictable. They have improved. They used to play individually but now play better as a team. The match will be tough for us but we believe we’re going to win.

“I have ambitions to win the World Cup, that’s why we’re here. We’re going to do our very best.”

Portugal will be keen to take the attention away from Ronaldo – Santos did not confirm if his skipper will start – and let their football do the talking.

The Euro 2016 champions hammered Nigeria 4-0 in their last warm-up match before flying to Qatar, offering some encouragement to their fans after a poor run of form.

But Ghana – who reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2016 – arrived on the Arabian Peninsula with wind their sails too after beating Switzerland 2-0 in a friendly.

The match at the 974 Stadium in Doha gives the sides the chance to lay down an early marker in Group H, which also includes Uruguay and South Korea.

Santos has come under pressure from local media and fans following recent disappointments – including a last-16 Euros exit in 2021.