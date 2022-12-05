World Cup: Portugal coach Santos ‘not happy’ with Ronaldo gesture

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Speculation regarding the future of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and his outburst following his substitution against South Korea were in sharp focus on Monday ahead of their World Cup last-16 game against Switzerland.
The forward, who left Manchester United by mutual consent last month following a controversial interview, was linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia but Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he knew nothing about it.
Madrid-based daily Marca reported on Monday that the 37-year-old will join Al-Nassr on a 2½-year contract from Jan 1 worth close to €200 million (S$284.7 million) per season.
“I have not spoken to him about this,” Santos told a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Swiss.
“I don’t know about this. It is his decision. I did not even know about this and I heard about this when I arrived here...
“We are focused on the World Cup. I don’t know anything about this other issue.”
Santos had to continue answering questions about his player, however, including his outburst following his substitution in the final group match against South Korea with Ronaldo having said it was not directed at his coach but triggered by an opponent’s comment.
“Yes, I did not like it, not at all. I really did not like it and from that moment on that issue is finished,” Santos said.
The coach also refused to comment on speculation back home about whether Ronaldo would feature in his line-up against the Swiss on Tuesday or would start on the bench.
“I do not read this type of information. I am focused on my team. We are focusing on training and not paying attention to any polls,” Santos said.
“What I have always done is focus on the immediate match. I am not worried if information is right or wrong.”
For the 68-year-old, what is important is Portugal reaching the last eight for the first time since 2006.
“There has been a long hiatus.... what matters is this match. Portugal always have the obligation to win,” said Santos, who has been in charge since 2014.
He added: “For us, it is good to feel this pressure. We want it and we really want to win. After each game, if you win the game you are closer to being a favourite.
“It won’t be the first time against the Swiss, we know it will be a difficult match. They are a well-organised team with high-quality players and they know their way of playing very well.
“They are very well synced and are always focused and that is what we expect in this match – we will face a disciplined side.”
The Swiss were on the wrong end of a 4-0 thrashing in Lisbon when the sides met in the Nations League in June before bouncing back with a 1-0 win, but none of that will matter in a knockout game, vice-captain Xherdan Shaqiri said.
“For me, it is gonna be totally different, because there is no friendly game, this is no Nations League, the pressure is high, and so now it’s important how the players deal with this pressure,” the 31-year-old told reporters on Sunday.
“We need a special performance. Portugal to be honest, they are a good team and for me also the favourite in this game, but we know our qualities too. We will try to have a good, special performance and try to cause them a lot of problem in the game.”
His coach Murat Yakin agreed, saying on Monday: “We are ready, the squad is complete. It’s a big opportunity for us to make history for Switzerland, we have seen how euphoric the Swiss people are about us being at this stage.
“Statistics and the past don’t matter, we will focus on this game. We are familiar with this opponent and we’ve proven we can beat them. Everything else is history.”
Winger Shaqiri scored in Switzerland’s high-pressure 3-2 win over Serbia to set up the clash with Ronaldo’s Portugal, and with the focus now switching to knockout football, the stakes are even higher.
“The key is really to have special performance from the whole team because you know, we are Switzerland, we have no Cristianos in our team,” he said with a wry smile.
“As a team, we are always successful and this is gonna be also in this game the same. Everybody (has to) stick together.
“If everybody goes to the highest level of their performance, then I’m sure we have a chance to go through.”
Swiss striker Breel Embolo, however, admitted he saw Ronaldo as a “inspiration”. The 25-year-old striker, who has scored twice in three group-stage matches, said: “I think Cristiano, not just for forwards, but for all athletes, is a great inspiration and is enriching for our time.”
“You can only learn from someone like him. As a player and a person, it’s an honour to be facing him.” REUTERS, AFP