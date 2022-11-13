World Cup: Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, says Silva

But Silva, who plays for English champions Manchester City, and will participate in his second World Cup, said Ronaldo remained central to Portugal’s ambitions.

“When you have these kinds of players on your side, you have to take advantage of them, although I agree you can’t become over-dependent on them as this can disrupt the team dynamics,” he said.

“But, if we get it right, having Cristiano in our team will be a powerful weapon.”

Portugal have never won the World Cup, with third place in 1966 their best performance. They did, however, win the European Championship in 2016.

“Of course, I think about it. It’s every kid’s dream. Winning the World Cup, the biggest competition in football, is obviously a dream we all share but we’ll take it one game at a time because I think that’s the best way to win any championship, whether it’s for your club or your country,” Silva said.

“Our goal is to be champions but we must take it slowly, game by game. The focus is on our next training session, the match, recovery, training again, the next game and so on.

“Like that, we’ll get there.”

Earlier last week, Portugal coach Fernando Santos also backed Ronaldo, despite selecting plenty of younger attackers in his team, including Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.