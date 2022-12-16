World Cup: Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to take charge of final

DOHA - Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will take charge of Sunday’s World Cup final between France and Argentina, Fifa announced on Thursday.

The 41-year-old has already officiated matches involving both teams at the tournament – Argentina’s last-16 win over Australia and France’s group stage victory against Denmark.

Marciniak’s assistants in Sunday’s match will be compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

The three have already overseen matches at the Under-18 world championships as well as the Euros in 2016. AFP