World Cup: Peek inside a US$200-a-night ‘room’ in Qatar

DOHA – After Sheng Xie, a 33-year-old football fan from Vancouver, British Columbia, booked his flight to the World Cup, he went searching for accommodations.

Using the official tournament website, he quickly settled on a relatively affordable place called Fan Village. The room pictured looked functional and clean. There were two twin beds, Wi-Fi, air conditioning and a refrigerator, all for about US$200 (S$275) a night.

He did not realise it was, essentially, inside a shipping container.

“What did I book?” Xie asked himself as he began to see photos on social media of his accommodations under construction.

What he found when he arrived was a sea of colourful metal boxes, lined side by side in neat rows, lettered and numbered, stretching about as far as he could see.

His container/trailer was one of thousands hastily set up in a dirt field near the airport. Workers said there were 4,000 of them. A map at the entrance showed plans for more than 7,500, plus a section set aside for employees. It was like a one-story Lego town.

And down the well-lit acres of artificial turf laid atop the pebbly soil; past the giant tent that serves as a dining hall, the big box that houses a grocery store, and all the little boxes that sell food or coffee or pharmaceuticals or fan gear; and not far from the outdoor gym and the football-field-size spaces where people can gather to watch matches on a big screen, Xie found his room, in section E8, behind a metal door.

Inside, it looked just like the picture. The air conditioning kept it cool enough, and the Wi-Fi worked. There were two small windows to let in a little light. He was relieved to know that the doors locked.

Tuesday night was his fifth night. Would he book it again?

Xie considered. He had just suggested that his chosen accommodations might provide a worthy template for housing the homeless in places like the United States and Canada, hardly a strong endorsement for a vacation setting.

“I’d probably say yes,” he said.

Qatar has a population of only about 3 million people, and fans from around the world jamming into Doha’s World Cup stadiums for four games a day have to stay somewhere. Most found hotels, and Doha offers a bevy of fancy brands. Others booked spots on one of a few docked cruise ships brought in for the occasion.