World Cup: Pass masters Spain face identity crisis

DOHA - Spain arrived in Qatar with grand dreams of winning a second World Cup, fully convinced in their style of play, but departed early on Wednesday, ruminating on an identity crisis.

La Roja last lifted a major trophy a decade ago at Euro 2012, while they have not won a single knockout game at the World Cup since triumphing in South Africa in 2010.

Luis Enrique’s side huffed and puffed but could not blow Morocco’s sturdy house down in the last 16 on Tuesday, falling 3-0 on penalties after 120 goalless minutes.

The north African side made history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time, while Spain gazed forlornly back at theirs and must now wonder if it is time to move on.

They attempted over 1,000 passes against Morocco but ended up with nothing to show for it, forcing Yassine Bounou into only one save before the shoot-out.

There, he made two more and Spain were eliminated in the last 16 again, just as they were in Russia four years ago.

“We dominated the game but we lacked a goal,” lamented coach Luis Enrique.

“We could have been more effective in the final third, but I am more than satisfied with what my players did.

“They represented perfectly what my idea of football is.”

When Xavi and Andres Iniesta ruled the world, opponents were largely still too naive to know how to stop them, and they had too much quality to be fended off for long.

Now, only truly elite club sides like Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City can succeed by dominating the ball entirely – with perhaps the world’s best striker, Erling Haaland, as the spearhead.

Against Morocco, Enrique left his top scorer Alvaro Morata on the bench, opting instead for Marco Asensio, whom he trusts more not to lose the ball.

The coach buys “the complete pack” when it comes to possession football, for better or for worse.

That means there is no Plan B, with Nico Williams’ pace and directness on the right flank as much of a nod as Enrique will give to other ideas.

Players he left at home like strikers Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias might have been able to offer more of a challenge to Morocco’s excellent rearguard.