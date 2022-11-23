World Cup: Odds-on favorite Brazil face strong Serbia in opener

DOHA – Brazil are keeping their cards close to their chest under the spotlight of being the odds-on favorites as they prepare to face Serbia in their World Cup Group G opener on Thursday.

The pressure is on as Brazil aim for a record extending sixth title with a squad loaded with talent but full of young players, with 16 of them making their World Cup debut.

A new generation of talented youngsters like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Eder Militao, Bruno Guimaraes and Antony, among others, have emerged on the elite stage of European club football.

Paring the young guns with an in-form Neymar have made Brazil a juggernaut, winning 37 of the 50 games played since their 2018 World Cup quarter-finals loss to Belgium in Russia.

In that period, Brazil lost one official match, a 1-0 defeat by bitter rivals Argentina in the Copa America final.

They conceded only 19 goals in this World Cup cycle, finishing 33 of those 50 matches with a clean sheet.

The odds are in their favour on Thursday, and with their array of attacking talent, coach Tite is not giving anything away.

“I won’t divulge the team, so as not to give the opponent a chance to know who we are going to play,” he said on Wednesday.

There has been much speculation over his team selection for the match against Serbia, with the biggest question mark surrounding Vinicius.

The 22-year-old scored Real Madrid’s winner in the Champions League final against Liverpool and finished eighth in the Ballon d’Or ballot in October, elevating him to world-class level in his fifth season with the La Liga side.

However, he still has to secure a place, with Tite not disclosing whether he will pair Fred with his Manchester United teammate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield or unleash Vinicius up front alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha.

The Brazilians may be favourites to win in Qatar, but the last time they won the World Cup was 20 years ago. However, Tite is unfazed by the huge expectations on his team.

“Of course it has a degree of pressure,” he said. “But dreaming is part of life. We dream to be a winner. If we won’t win we’ll do our best but we have hopes and at the same time we know there are other teams who play well.”