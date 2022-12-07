World Cup: No longer disjointed, Dutch bank on harmony against Messi’s Argentina

DOHA - Louis van Gaal leaned over, put his arm around Denzel Dumfries’ shoulder, and planted a smooch on his defender’s temple. The eccentric, at times abrasive, Netherlands coach had been asked how proud he was of Dumfries after the right wing-back’s Man-of-the-Match showing in their World Cup last-16 win over the United States last Sunday.

“Denzel knows very well,” said a beaming van Gaal. “Yesterday or the day before, I gave him a big, fat kiss, and I’m going to give him another one now. Everybody can see. There you go.”

Love, it seems, is in the air in the Dutch camp at the World Cup in Qatar.

It is a welcome change for a team infamous for their tendency to self-destruct at major tournaments, allowing egos and in-fighting to overshadow their talent.

Later that night, a video of the squad with all smiles - 71-year-old van Gaal included - gyrating into the team hotel after the US win went viral.

At the team’s training base at the Qatar University, on the outskirts of northern Doha, The Straits Times asked Oranje defenders about the harmony within the squad.

“The vibe,” said Jurrien Timber, “is very good. We have a lot of fun times with the team, and communication with the trainers and staff is very good. The feeling is great.”

Added Nathan Ake: “We know when to relax and get our heads a little bit out of the football, but we know when to focus as well, and that time is coming very soon”.

Ajax ace Timber and Manchester City man Ake know they have to be on their toes against an Argentina attack led by the peerless Lionel Messi. They were certainly given plenty of reminders during the 15-minute media session on Wednesday, where Messi’s name was brought up five times.

But they are confident in their strength as a collective, said Ake, who later joined his squad in a training session where the players were observed in relaxed mood, joshing around during the warm-up and sharing jokes.

“Maybe we don’t have the best individual players in the world,” said Ake, “but as a team, we are very strong and I think we have to use that (against Argentina).”