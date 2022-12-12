World Cup: New Spain coach Luis de la Fuente defends appointment

MADRID – New Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has defended his appointment after criticism that he lacks top-level experience.

The 61-year-old, appointed until after Euro 2024, has coached Spain’s youth teams since 2013, most recently the Under-23 side.

He replaces Luis Enrique after the former Barcelona coach was sacked following Spain’s shock World Cup last-16 defeat by Morocco.

“I was a professional player for 15 years,” de la Fuente told a press conference on Monday.

“I won titles, I was an international (at youth level) apart from with the national team.

“I have (coached) 16 players who were in the Spain squad at the World Cup. If there is anyone in Spain who knows the present and the future of Spanish football, it’s me.”

He was a left-back for Athletic Bilbao in the 1980s and 90s, winning two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey with the Basque team.

He also played for Sevilla and Alaves before starting his coaching career, with one of the highlights being a silver with the Under-23 side at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when they lost to Brazil in extra time in the gold-medal match.

Asked if he would recall Sergio Ramos, de la Fuente left the door open for the veteran Paris Saint-Germain defender to earn a recall. Ramos, 36, is Spain’s most capped player with 180 caps between 2005 and 2021.

De la Fuente also admitted he took the job instantly after being offered the role and said he would stay faithful to Spain’s classic style of play, while being open to other ideas.