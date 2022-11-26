World Cup: Never stop trying, Enrique urges Spain

DOHA – Many of Spain’s players believe that their coach Luis Enrique is a superb motivator and the 52-year-old showed what he was all about in a press conference ahead of Sunday’s World Cup Group E big clash against Germany.

The Spaniards began their bid for a second World Cup crown with a 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica on Wednesday, but Enrique urged against complacency and that his players have to “keep trying” until they get their hands on the trophy.

“You look at Germany and see a shirt with four stars. We don’t forget that,” he said on Saturday.

“We are at the level of any other national team in this competition. I tell the players, ‘We depend on you trying! You have to keep trying!

“There were mistakes against Costa Rica. I don’t mind a pass missed, but I do not forgive players out of position and forgetting their responsibilities, as it affects the group.

“We will aim to dominate (against Germany), we will be ourselves. If that is enough to win, great. If not, we will congratulate the rivals. We will play as if we were in the last sixteen, as a win will take us to the next round.”

A win will see Spain through to the last 16 if Costa Rica fail to beat Japan on Sunday. The Japanese stunned Germany 2-1 and trail Spain only on goal difference.

Winger Marco Asensio, who scored the second goal against Costa Rica, is confident that Spain will avoid falling into the trap of over-confidence against Germany.

“We have to stay on this path, playing in this way,” he said.

“It gives us a lot of confidence for what’s to come, and we want to keep going like this. We won’t get over-confident, because the coach won’t let us.”

Enrique played Asensio through the middle against Costa Rica, with the squad’s only natural central striker, Alvaro Morata, confined to a substitute role.

“From the first day, the coach told me that I could play in various positions,” explained Asensio.

“The No. 9 is a position where you have to be in the right place, you have to have your space, because we play as a team.

“He asks me to coordinate with the midfielders and wingers so that everyone is in their spot.”