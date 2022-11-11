World Cup: Netherlands, Senegal poised to progress from Group A

After 12 years of off-field scrutiny of Qatar since it was named host of World Cup 2022, the unflinching glare of the spotlight is now swivelling towards its football team.

Qatar head into the tournament with very little pedigree. The last hosts to never qualify for the World Cup were Italy in 1934, but that was only the second edition and the Azzurri went on to win it.

No debutant has made it past the group stage since 2010. South Africa are the only hosts, in that year, to never make it out of the group, and Qatar will hope to avoid joining them in infamy.

They have had no shortage of time to prepare to stave off this potential ignominy.

The Qatar Stars League paused just seven games into the season in mid-September to facilitate the national team’s preparations.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented timing of the World Cup – smack in the middle of the European season to coincide with winter in Qatar – has seen many leagues scramble to squeeze out as many fixtures as possible while offering their players little time to rest.

This has resulted in a spate of injuries in the lead up to the World Cup.

The Qataris have largely grown up together with their coach Felix Sanchez, from the Aspire Academy to the national age-group sides to the senior team.

Seventy per cent of Qatar’s 2014 Under-19 Asian Cup-winning team were farmed from the Aspire Academy. Eight of that U-19 squad graduated to the senior team who won the 2019 Asian Cup.

Van Gaal’s last hurrah?

Louis van Gaal’s third coming as Netherlands coach has allowed the Oranje army to dream again after fallow years under predecessors such as Frank de Boer and Danny Blind.

With signs that the 71-year-old could bow out after the tournament to focus on recovery from what he has described as “a pretty aggressive form” of prostate cancer, there might not be a better fairy-tale ending in Doha.

Picture the scene: Van Gaal riding off into the Arabian sunset with the World Cup trophy in tow, his legacy cemented as the man who banished the three-time finalists’ unfortunate reputation as the best team never to lift the trophy.

This isn’t a vintage Dutch outfit in the Rinus Michels mould. Van Gaal has largely eschewed the traditional Dutch 4-3-3, preferring to play a 3-4-3 or 3-4-1-2, perhaps because the Netherlands no longer have players with the same skill set as Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit or even Arjen Robben.

He has, however, fashioned a dangerous team with a sprinkling of top talent, like defenders Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt and midfielder Frenkie de Jong.