World Cup: Netherlands coach Van Gaal hails effort of players and bemoans penalty misses

LUSAIL, Qatar - Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal hailed the efforts of his squad in fighting back from two goals down to force their World Cup quarter-final against Argentina into a penalty shoot-out even though their ultimate exit proved to be “incredibly painful”.

The Dutch staged a dramatic comeback with two late goals to level their match 2-2 after the 90 minutes and take the last-eight encounter at the Lusail Stadium into extra time, where the scoreline stayed the same until the final whistle.

But they squandered their first two penalties and went on to lose the shoot-out 4-3.

“I had asked the players to train penalties at their club and they did that. It was a fantastic achievement to come back from 0-2 down to 2-2 but then to lose on penalties is tough,” he said.

“I can’t blame myself, I think, we prepared everything. My players fought to the end and they are dead in the changing room.”

He returned for a third spell in charge in August 2021 after undergoing treatment for aggressive prostate cancer.

The Oranje are unbeaten in 20 games under van Gaal, including Friday’s match, but he confirmed he would be stepping down from the job as planned.

“The boys are feeling despondent. They gave everything and I’m incredibly proud. I had a wonderful time,” he said.

“It is incredibly painful to see how we’ve been eliminated because I did everything I could to prevent this.

“In the shoot-out we missed the first two penalties and that put pressure on the rest of the penalty takers. It is still a lottery and luckily for them (Argentina) they won.”

He was also coach of the Netherlands when they were beaten on penalties by Argentina in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

“This is the second time we lost to Argentina this way. Two World Cups with the same coach for the Netherlands,” he lamented.