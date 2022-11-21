World Cup: Nervous Qatar 'felt supported' despite fan exodus in opener, says coach Sanchez

AL KHOR, Qatar - Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said his team “felt supported” even though thousands of fans left early as the World Cup hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat by Ecuador in Sunday’s opening game.

Sanchez’s side were punished for a slow start at the Al Bayt Stadium by Enner Valencia’s double.

Defeat means Qatar are the first host country in the tournament’s 92-year history to lose their opening game. They will likely need to avoid defeat in their second Group A match against Senegal on Friday just to prevent the ignominy of becoming only the second hosts, after South Africa in 2010, to be dumped out in the first round.

Hopes were high among the 67,000-strong crowd that Qatar could make a winning start, but the deficiencies of the World Cup debutants were ruthlessly exposed by an impressive Ecuador.

Qatar failed even to muster a shot on target in the game, with spectators filing out of the stands long before the final whistle. By the time the official attendance of around 67,000 was read out over the tannoy, the stadium was barely half full.

“We have felt supported,” said Sanchez.

“I hope the people at the next game will be more proud. People know that we can give more.

“The atmosphere was one of great expectation. We are sorry that we could not be part of the party, but we knew that this scenario could happen.... We will try to learn.”

The scoreline could have been even worse for Qatar. Valencia had an early goal ruled out by VAR for offside before Ecuador eased off after the interval.

“Our nerves betrayed us, we started really badly,” said Sanchez. “We were unable to string together four passes in a row. Also many defensive gaps.

“The team was not balanced and that hurt us a lot. When you play against a team of this level... you pay for it.”

Qatar next play Senegal in Group A on Friday. AFP