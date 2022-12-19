World Cup: Month-long fiesta reaches finale as S’pore fans pack venues

SINGAPORE – From the heartlands of Tampines to the heart of the city at Chijmes, football fans gathered in stadiums, lawns, coffee shops and bars on Sunday night to soak in the biggest football festival in four years.

After numerous late nights – and early mornings – which left football-mad Singaporeans bleary-eyed after 63 games over the month-long tournament, they were not about to miss out on the 64th: A blockbuster clash between the Lionel Messi-led Argentina and defending champions France.

This was the first major football tournament held during the pandemic without any restrictions on crowd numbers here, and Singaporeans were not about to let the opportunity pass. A snaking queue emerged at Our Tampines Hub two hours before kick-off, as a crowd of at least 4,000 fans armed with inflatable clappers packed into the stadium to watch the match on three large screens, while another 800 fans caught the action at the Festive Plaza.

For one night only, Singaporeans adopted a new football son – Messi – basking in his glory and goals, with the loudest cheers of the night at Tampines reserved for the Argentinian legend.

Aayush Bhatia, a full-time national serviceman, was a bundle of nerves in the opening minutes of the game, leaping out of his seat each time Argentina poured forward. In the 23rd minute, when Messi gave La Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot, pandemonium broke out in Tampines, with the noise further amplified when Angel di Maria extended the lead in the 36th minute.

Aayush said: “Messi is my hero and I really want him to win it. Argentina have to win, for Messi.”

While fans decked out in Argentina’s blue-and-white colours were the majority at Tampines, they gave the venue a uniquely Singaporean feel as the Kallang wave rippled though the crowd at the stadium.