World Cup: Missed penalty, lack of killer instinct again the downfall for Southgate’s England

AL KHOR, Qatar – Another World Cup ends in disappointment for England, and once again, a penalty is woven into the storyline.

All the talk will be around Harry Kane blazing his 84th-minute spotkick over the bar, a miss that helped France maintain a 2-1 lead in their quarter-final clash at the Al Bayt Stadium which they gratefully clung on to until the final whistle.

Following famous penalty shootout failures at the World Cup in 1990 (West Germany, semi-finals), 1998 (Argentina, round of 16) and 2006 (Portugal, quarter-finals), it may be tempting to consider that it is the Three Lions’ destiny to keep suffering this way.

But what yet another premature exit in a major tournament boils down to for Gareth Southgate’s current squad is the lack of a killer instinct running through his side.

England had more possession, more corners and more shots on target than the French, but these statistics, as they know so well, count for nought.

Perhaps they can learn from their opponents. There is a reason why France are defending champions, and now potentially only two games away from becoming the first team to win back to back World Cups since 1962. They face Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Les Bleus arrived in Qatar with an injury-ravaged squad but their strength in depth and effectiveness were on full display on Saturday.

Much of the pre-game talk had been about whether the English could keep Kylian Mbappe, the in-form electric French forward, quiet.

They largely did that, although Mbappe did still manage to showcase his absurd explosive speed twice in the second half, drifting past Kyle Walker with impossible ease.

France are more than just one outrageously talented player, though, and relied on stalwarts who played key roles in their triumph four years ago in Russia.

Antoine Griezmann, 31, with his pace now diminished and playing in a deeper role for France, first set up Aurelien Tchouameni for a fine opening goal from distance in the 17th minute.

Kane then pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 54th minute, after Bukayo Saka was fouled in the box.

But in the 73rd minute, Griezmann once again turned provider, this time for Olivier Giroud to power home a header.

Giroud, who failed to score in seven matches in Russia but was the perfect foil in the French attack then, would probably not have been a starter at this Cup had Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema not pulled out with a thigh injury.