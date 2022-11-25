World Cup: Messi's Argentina seek rapid redemption against Mexico

DOHA – Every Argentina player will fight till their very last drop of sweat falls, that was the declaration of their coach Lionel Scaloni as they prepare for battle against Mexico on Saturday.

The Argentinians are hoping to restore their status as tournament favourites against the goal-shy Mexicans in their Group C clash, in which both heavyweights of Latin American football need to improve on disappointing starts to the World Cup.

Scaloni’s men suffered one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, as captain and top scorer Lionel Messi embarked on his fifth and final attempt to win the only prize that has eluded him.

Mexico’s low-scoring and injury-hit squad bore out pre-tournament pessimism in their first game, drawing 0-0 against Poland and avoiding defeat only thanks to a stunning save from veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

So an already spicy-looking encounter has become even hotter for both teams if they are to avoid the ignominy of an early exit.

“Mexico is an excellent team, we already said beforehand when we found out about the group stage. They are an offensive team with a great coach,” said Scaloni on Friday.

“We might have gotten a blow in the opening match but we know we need to stick to our guns, to approach the game as we had prepared.

“We have the responsibility of an entire country behind us and I know that each player will leave every last drop of sweat (on the pitch). They will give everything until the last minute to turn this situation around.”

When asked about the mental state of Messi and the pressure that his star player is facing, Scaloni brushed aside those concerns.

He said: “Leo trained well. He is feeling well. More than ever, we need everyone. His teammates. We have no questions at all about his physical level and emotionally he is feeling well too. No questions there.”

Messi had insisted after the loss to Saudi that the Mexico clash is a must-win game, adding: “It’s up to us to correct mistakes and get back to the basics of who we are.”

Those basics took Argentina on an extraordinary, three-year unbeaten run of 36 games until defeat by the Saudis, which they hope was an aberration rather than a sign of decline at just the wrong moment.

In training for Mexico, the Argentinians will be particularly focusing on how to beat high defensive lines after the frustration of seeing three goals ruled out for offside against Saudi Arabia.