World Cup: Messi sees similarities between current Argentina side and 2014 finalists

BUENOS AIRES – Lionel Messi has said that he sees a resemblance between the current Argentina squad and the one who reached the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Albiceleste will be bidding for their third World Cup title when the 2022 edition gets under way in Qatar on Nov 20.

Argentina, who won their last World Cup in 1986, will start against Saudi Arabia on Nov 22 and will also meet Mexico and Poland in Group C.

“At the 2014 World Cup, we performed very well. It was an unforgettable experience. I enjoyed it a lot and where it became clear to me more than ever that the main and most important thing is to be a strong and united group,” Messi told Argentine newspaper Ole.

“That ultimately leads you to the important goal. Today I feel a lot of similarities between this group and the one from 2014.

“It is a group that always, whatever the match, plays with the same intensity and concentration and I think that is very important.

“And we know that we are going to fight for (the title) but we are not thinking that we are going to be champions from the outset as Argentines think.”

Messi suffered heartbreak in that 2014 final after Germany’s Mario Gotze struck in extra time to seal a 1-0 win.

This time, Argentina are again predicted by many to go all the way to the final at the Lusail Stadium, alongside fellow South American side Brazil.

Eight years on, Germany are going through a transition under coach Hansi Flick, who took over at the end of the European Championship in 2021, and one of their former players believes that Argentina and Brazil are clear favourites.

“Brazil has played a very successful qualification campaign and, like Argentina, has the feeling of having to prove they can do better than in the previous World Cups,” the 58-year-old Jurgen Klinsmann said.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina are unbeaten in their past 35 games, a run that includes the Copa America final against Brazil in July 2021.

They are just two games shy of the record for the longest sequence of international matches without defeat, currently held by Italy.