World Cup: Maddison and Wilson named in England squad for Qatar 2022

LONDON – Manager Gareth Southgate has recalled in-form Leicester City midfielder James Maddison to the England’s World Cup squad, saying the 25-year-old has “earned the right”, while also finding a spot for Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

Maddison and Wilson have both not played for England since 2019, but have been rewarded for fine starts to the domestic season in the run up to the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament in Qatar.

Maddison has shown he is a creative force that the Three Lions could depend on having registered 30 goal involvements since the start of August 2021, with only England captain Harry Kane (38) having a higher total among English players in this period.

“He (Maddison) is playing really well,” Southgate said.

“We’ve always said he’s a good player. He’s earned the right. We think he can give us something slightly different to the attacking players that we’ve got.

“At various stages, there have been conversations and debates about James. Ahead of the Euro (in 2021), I don’t think he was in contention as he had a bit of a problem with his hip... He’s playing as good as any of the attacking players in this country. He is a little bit different to the others. I think we could need that.”

Maddison has kept standards high with 10 goal contributions in 12 top-flight appearances for Leicester in this English Premier League season, despite the Foxes’ sluggish start with just four wins in 14 games. His selection prompted his club manager Brendan Rodgers to back the England boss’ decision, as he said: “I’m delighted for Southgate from a coaching perspective to have that talent available.

“His level of consistency and the work ethic, and what he has proven over the last few years has swung that decision for him. I’m really delighted for him. I’ve always seen in James the desire to improve and be the best that he can be. When I spoke to him, it was about developing, so it’s great news for him and great for his country.

“The most important thing for James is getting to the World Cup, and you never know what will happen. He’s in the mix and I’m delighted for him.”

Also throwing his support in favour of the call-up, was Gary Lineker, who scored 48 goals for England and played over 200 matches for Leicester.

Picking up on a social media post which demonstrated Maddison’s goal contributions while asking if the midfielder deserves to be on the plane to Qatar, Lineker responded: “Absolutely. Maddison is the best example of forcing yourself into a squad at the very last, by the sheer brilliance of your performances.”

Wilson, who has scored six goals in 10 games this season, joins Tottenham Hotspur’s England captain Harry Kane as the Three Lions’ main striker options for the World Cup.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was omitted from the final 26-man list, with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher preferred, while AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham and AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori also did not make the squad.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who have both been injured for much of the campaign, are included, along with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire despite not playing regularly for his club.

On his selection of both Phillips and Walker, Southgate said: “Kalvin played last night; he is free of injury. We are aware he is not going to be able to play seven 90 minutes, that won’t be possible. But he is available.

“We don’t really have a lot of cover for that role in the country. Kalvin is a super player and we feel it is a risk worth taking. Kyle is not back in full training but will be available before the end of the group stage.”

England begin their World Cup Group B campaign against Iran on Nov 21 before matches against the United States and Wales. REUTERS, AFP

ENGLAND’S FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw (both Manchester United), John Stones, Kyle Walker (both Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (both Man City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Man United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)