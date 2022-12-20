World Cup: Macron intervened to ask French team to greet fans, says federation

Around 50,000 people packed the public square to wave, cheer and sing the national anthem, many having waited for more than four hours in the dark and cold.

Despite a mostly festive atmosphere, some in the crowd grumbled that the players were barely visible as they waved regally from the balcony behind a wide police cordon.

Several French players said they were delighted by the sight of the crowd.

“Frankly, it’s magnificent, it warms the heart, it’s a great pleasure to see that we were able to make so many French people proud and happy,” forward Marcus Thuram told TF1 TV.

Goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris told TF1 that it was a chance to “greet them (the fans), to thank them for their support and, after yesterday’s pain, to seek their consolation.”

Reaction in France has been overwhelmingly supportive of the national team which came close to retaining the World Cup despite a series of injuries to senior players such as Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and a virus in the camp last week.

However, forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have been subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the World Cup final, the BBC reported on Monday.

The FFF tweeted that it “will lodge a complaint against the authors of those remarks”.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman’s effort from the spot and Tchouameni fired wide.

Coman’s club Bayern Munich have posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him. “The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society,” they said on Twitter.

The incident follows the racist abuse aimed at England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy last year.

All three players missed their penalties in the shoot-out and were targeted on social media following the game.