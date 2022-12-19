World Cup: Lionel Messi gets his fairy-tale ending

LUSAIL, Qatar – The World Cup in Qatar was many things: The first in the Middle East, the first held during a European winter, the last to feature 32 teams. But after Argentina’s penalty shoot-out win over France in the final on Sunday night, it will ultimately be remembered as The Lionel Messi World Cup.

Draped in a bisht (traditional Arabic cloak) by the Emir of Qatar, Messi, the greatest footballer of his generation and owner of seven Ballon d’Ors, held the Cup aloft at the Lusail Stadium, capping his fifth and final appearance on the sport’s grandest stage with the sweetest prize.

That was the second time he had touched the trophy that night – just minutes earlier, he could not resist planting a little kiss on the dome of the 18-carat gold trophy as he collected his award as the tournament’s best player.

Naturally, the 35-year-old played a major role in an epic final for the ages, one that matched the astounding drama produced throughout this tournament in Qatar. Argentina had led 2-0 up to the 79th minute only to concede twice. They regained the lead in extra time before conceding a third goal, which meant a shoot-out had to separate the teams.

Messi scored Argentina’s first and third goals, and produced a sublime touch to slice the French defence apart in the build-up to their second. It was the latest exhibition of brilliance from the South American footballing savant, having also littered the previous rounds with moments of genius.

The French also had their own mercurial talent in striker Kylian Mbappe, who, despite being quiet for long spells, made his impact in typically explosive fashion. He scored from the penalty spot in the 80th minute and then a beautiful volley a minute later to turn the tie on its head. The 23-year-old also scored the third French goal through a penalty, which made him just the second player to complete a hat-trick in a World Cup final, after England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966.

Sunday night’s win helped Argentina secure their third World Cup, following triumphs in 1978 and 1986. France had also been seeking a third crown, and a place in history: the winners in 1998 and 2018 were aiming to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back tournaments.

An overjoyed Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul was quoted by Reuters as saying: “We had to suffer but we deserved to win. We’ve beaten the last champions, it’s a joy I cannot put into words.

“I’m proud of being born in Argentina and today we are on top of the world.”

There was an air of anticipation – and expectation – in the air for a fairy-tale ending for Messi, largely generated by the Argentinian supporters, who made up most of the 88,966 who packed the stands to full capacity, as well as neutrals. Their singing even drowned out the music that blasted around the stadium during the elaborate pyrotechnic and light show before kick-off.

Messi did require some help in writing history and it came in the unexpected form of winger Angel di Maria, drafted into the starting XI for the first time since their 2-0 group-stage win over Poland. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni’s joker made a telling contribution.

In the 21st minute, di Maria cut in behind France’s Ousmane Dembele and earned a penalty after drawing a foul in the box. With the weight of a nation on his shoulders, Messi stroked the ball into the back of the net, sending Hugo Lloris the wrong way, to lift the decibel levels inside the stadium even higher.

Then in the 36th minute, Messi’s dainty touch released Julian Alvarez, who then freed Alexis Mac Allister to tee up di Maria to make it 2-0.