World Cup last-minute ticket sales phase re-opens 50 days from kick-off

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Apr 20, 2026; Irvine, California, USA; A general overall view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 base camp for the United States at the Championship Soccer Stadium at the Great Park Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

April 22 - With 50 days remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA's last-minute sales phase re-opens on Wednesday with tickets for all 104 matches available on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA says more than five million tickets have already been sold, out of an expected total of just over six million for the tournament which begins on June 11 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"At the start of sale, tickets will be available across categories 1 to 3 and the front-row seat categories, depending on the match," FIFA said.

"Along with this set of tickets, additional tickets will continue to be released to the public on an ongoing basis up until the final on Sunday, 19 July (subject to availability)."

There has been much criticism over ticket prices, with a group of US lawmakers last month calling on FIFA to lower the cost, saying that the use of dynamic pricing has turned the World Cup into an exclusionary enterprise at the expense of fans.

In December, FIFA introduced a small number of $60 "Supporter Entry Tier" tickets aiming to make the World Cup more affordable for fans of qualified teams. The cheaper tickets will make up 10% of Participating Member Associations' (PMAs) allocations.

FIFA also says variable pricing is being used, where ticket prices may be adjusted based on a review of demand and availability, rather than dynamic pricing which automatically modifies ticket prices.

The variable pricing method was used for the opening two phases of sales -- Visa presale draw and Early draw. It was not used for the third phase, Random Selection Draw and PMA ticket sales, but is now being utilised again for the last-minute sales phase.

Wednesday's ticket sales will be available from 1100 am ET (1500 GMT). REUTERS