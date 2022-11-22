World Cup: Kramaric confident talented Croatians can repeat 2018 final feat

Qatar 2022 has copped criticism for its Nov 20-Dec 18 scheduling in the middle of the European football season. But Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric believes it is not necessarily a bad thing to have a World Cup then.

The 31-year-old forward, in an interview facilitated by the Bundesliga, told The Straits Times: “When you have the World Cup at the end of the season, most of the players have played a lot of matches and they get tired.

“So maybe it’s going to be a good time for the players to be at this World Cup because they are not so tired.”

Croatia, the runners-up at the previous edition, are in Group F alongside 2018 semi-finalists Belgium, Canada and Morocco, while Group E comprises Spain, Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

The Hoffenheim man could well meet familiar faces from the Bundesliga in the round of 16 but again, he is unfazed even if the Germans are out to make up for their shocking group-stage elimination as defending champions four years ago.

He said: “Maybe we will face Germany (Group E winners will meet Group F runners-up and vice-versa).

“There are so many good players and players with potential in Germany. They have a crazy team but I’m going to be honest, we are not afraid of the Germans.

“It will be a very intense and interesting game which Croatia will win.”

Kramaric has every reason to feel confident. At the last World Cup, they beat Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland in the group stage, overcame Denmark and Russia on penalties, edged out England after extra time before losing 4-2 to France in the final.

Veterans like Danijel Subasic, Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic have retired from either international football or the sport altogether, but there are still seasoned campaigners like Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Kramaric, and highly rated youngsters such as 20-year-old RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

With a population of just four million, or about three-quarters of Singapore’s population, to pick from, Croatia have done remarkably well since gaining independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. They finished third in their World Cup debut at France 1998 and qualified for every edition except South Africa 2010.