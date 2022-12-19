World Cup: Key moments of the final

Lionel Messi has finally won the most coveted prize in international football. The Argentinian made a record 26th appearance on his World Cup swan song and became the first player to score in all stages of the tournament.

It was a game of two halves with Argentina dominating the first and France hitting back in the second.

Argentina scored twice in the first 45 minutes at the Lusail Stadium, but France fought back to draw 2-2 and force extra time through a quick-fire brace by Kylian Mbappe late in the second half.

Messi thought he had secured the winner in extra time, only for Mbappe to complete his hat-trick moments later and make it 3-3, sending the match to a penalty shoot-out.

Argentina eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties to help Messi end his World Cup journey on a high.

The Straits Times highlights the key moments of this thrilling final in Qatar.

Dembele’s nudge