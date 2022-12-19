World Cup: Key moments of the final

Lionel Messi has finally won the most coveted prize in international football. The Argentinian made a record 26th appearance on his World Cup swan song and became the first player to score in all stages of the tournament.
It was a game of two halves with Argentina dominating the first and France hitting back in the second.
Argentina scored twice in the first 45 minutes at the Lusail Stadium, but France fought back to draw 2-2 and force extra time through a quick-fire brace by Kylian Mbappe late in the second half.
Messi thought he had secured the winner in extra time, only for Mbappe to complete his hat-trick moments later and make it 3-3, sending the match to a penalty shoot-out.
Argentina eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties to help Messi end his World Cup journey on a high.
The Straits Times highlights the key moments of this thrilling final in Qatar.
Dembele’s nudge
Argentina get a penalty after Angel di Maria makes the most of Ousmane Dembele’s nudge in the box. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak has no doubt as he points to the spot and the video assistant referee agrees.
Messi’s cool conversion
Messi sends France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way, coolly converting the penalty to give his side the lead in the 23rd minute. This is the 35-year-old’s fourth penalty goal in Qatar as he becomes the first player to score in every stage in a single edition of the World Cup.
Di Maria turns scorer
Messi is again involved, this time providing an exquisite flick from his magical left boot for Alexis Mac Allister, who squares the ball for di Maria to make it 2-0 going into the break.
Hapless France
France are utterly toothless in the first half, looking strangely sluggish and barely managing to get a touch in crucial areas. Forward Olivier Giroud’s header in the 20th minute is their best chance, but he is whistled for a foul and his attempt goes over the bar.
After 67 minutes, France have yet to register a touch in the box or an attempt at goal. With Giroud and Dembele taken off in the 36th minute, Kylian Mbappe leads the attack but is unable to produce a moment of magic to give his side a lifeline.
Argentina seek a third
Messi is relatively quiet in the second half but still has moments of brilliance, narrowly missing a few attempts while also pulling the strings for his teammates. Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez’s attempts are blocked and France are also kept in the game by a strong hand from Lloris, who tips Messi’s 97th-minute attempt over.
France’s glimmer of hope
Nicolas Otamendi brings down Randal Kolo Muani in the 80th minute. A penalty is awarded which sees Mbappe power the ball past Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
Mbappe magic
Game on! Just one minute later, Mbappe scores a delicious volley after a one-two with Marcus Thuram to spark Les Bleus’ revival and move ahead of Messi in the Golden Boot race on seven goals.
Messi puts Argentina in front again
Messi will not be denied! With his weaker right foot, he scuffs in Lloris’ parry off Lautaro Martinez’s shot. Martinez is just onside and Messi’s shot is just over the line, but Argentina regain the lead!
Mbappe completes his hat-trick
Mbappe’s shot comes off Gonzalo Montiel’s elbow and the referee points to the spot again. Mbappe then becomes only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final to lead the Golden Boot race again.
Last-minute close shaves
In the dying minutes of extra time, Kolo Muani is one on one with Emiliano Martinez, who makes the save of his life. Then Messi skitters down the right and crosses for Lautaro Martinez in the middle. He heads wide from 10 metres. The match ends 3-3 after extra time and goes to penalties.
Penalty shenanigans
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is Argentina’s saviour yet again as he saves one penalty from Kingsley Coman in the shoot-out before Aurelien Tchouameni’s effort goes wide.
Montiel, who had conceded the penalty earlier, then goes from villain to hero, converting the last penalty to help his team seal the win.