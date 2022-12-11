World Cup: Kane equals Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record

AL KHOR, Qatar - Harry Kane became England’s joint all-time leading goalscorer on Saturday, striking for the 53rd time against France in the World Cup quarter-finals to join Wayne Rooney at the top of the charts.

The captain, playing his 80th international, scored England’s equaliser early in the second half at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar to pull level with former Manchester United forward Rooney.

The Tottenham forward scored his first senior international goal just seconds into his debut as a Wembley substitute against Lithuania in March 2015.

The 29-year-old was named as Gareth Southgate’s skipper ahead of the 2018 World Cup and led the team to the semi-finals, bagging the Golden Boot with six goals in Russia.

He scored four goals at last year’s European Championship to help England reach a first major final since 1966.

Kane, who is closing in on Jimmy Greaves’ record as Tottenham’s record goalscorer, is clinical with either foot and his head.

But in recent years, he has also become a provider, dropping back regularly to hold up play and turn provider for both Spurs and England.

Kane was born in east London and joined the Spurs academy in 2009.

He had a number of loan spells as a young player as he tried to establish himself before his breakthrough season at Tottenham in 2014/15.