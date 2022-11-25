World Cup: Hosts Qatar on verge of elimination after 3-1 loss to Senegal

DOHA – Host nation Qatar were perilously close to crashing out of the World Cup after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat by Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium on Friday, despite Mohammed Muntari netting a first-ever World Cup Finals goal for the Qataris.

A win or a draw for Netherlands against Ecuador – who beat Qatar in the tournament’s opening Group A game – in the later match will see the Qataris become the first side mathematically eliminated from the competition. The result of that clash was not available at press time.

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez, however, insisted that there were positives from his side’s performance.

“Today we showed what we are able to do. We were competitive and we played well,” he said.

“We had a few chances and we managed to score a goal but then at the end we didn’t have as many chances as we wanted.

“Obviously the result is key but we showed a better performance (than the opening loss to Ecuador). We have to get ready to play against the Netherlands.

“We know that it’s going to be an even tougher game against them.”

The Senegal fans brought colour and noise with rhythmic drumming throughout, while the home supporters turned out in maroon shirts, with many of the men opting for the traditional Middle Eastern thobe, a pristine white ankle-length tunic.

The opening-night nerves were nowhere to be seen as Qatar quickly got to grips with Senegal and they should have had a penalty when Ismaila Sarr bundled over Akram Afif, but Spanish referee Antonio Mateu waved away their pleas and the video assistant referee (VAR) did not intervene.

With Qatar defending well, it was going to take either a moment of magic or a catastrophic mistake for Senegal to break the deadlock, and unfortunately for Qatar defender Boualem Khoukhi, it turned out to be the latter.

His attempt to clear a routine low pass into the box by Krepin Diatta went disastrously wrong as he went to ground without making proper contact with the ball.

Khoukhi’s fluffed effort allowed Boulaye Dia to pounce, and the 26-year-old striker needed no second invitation to rattle the ball in to give Senegal the lead.

With the Qatari crowd thinned out somewhat at the start of the second half, Famara Diedhou doubled Senegal’s advantage with a brilliant glancing header from an Ismail Jakobs corner in the 48th minute.