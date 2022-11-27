World Cup: High-risk tactics causing upsets, says Belgium coach Martinez

DOHA – The coach of Belgium’s football team has declared that high-risk tactics are responsible for a string of upsets at the Qatar World Cup.

Roberto Martinez on Saturday told Xinhua in a pre-match press conference in Doha that he believes more teams are pushing for wins in Qatar rather than settling for draws, leading to shock results.

Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by beating one of the tournament favourites Argentina 2-1, which was followed by Japan beating Germany by the same score.

Martinez’s Belgium side escaped the first round of fixtures with a 1-0 win over Canada despite registering 12 fewer attempts at goal than their opponents.

The 49-year-old is the most successful national coach in Belgian history, having won about 70 per cent of his more than 70 games in charge, which included a run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup.

“Teams want to win games. They’re prepared to take risks, and that’s why we’ve seen surprising results,” he told Xinhua.

“You see more and more teams want to be technically playing from the back. Teams want to press high. The pitch is bigger than it was in 2018, and from that position you see a completely different game and the counter-attack transition becomes more important than it was before.”

Fifa’s technical study group, in contrast, said on Saturday that the high number of goalless draws at Qatar 2022 has been due to teams’ fear of suffering an early setback.

There were five goalless matches in the first 20 games in Qatar, already just two short of matching the record amount in a World Cup.

There was only one 0-0 stalemate at the 2018 tournament – between eventual winners France and Denmark.

“It’s because teams don’t want to take too much risk at the beginning,” said former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh.

“Past data shows about 70 per cent of teams who lose their first game go out in the group stage and they’re all aware of that.”

Uruguay’s match with South Korea last Thursday was the first World Cup game to not even see a shot on target in the 21st century.

“Many teams are relying on a cautious approach,” said veteran Italian coach Alberto Zaccheroni.

“Lots of teams fielded five defenders and played very tight and compact. They wanted to assure at least a point from their first game and if a chance came along, try and grab it to win the game.”