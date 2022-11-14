World Cup: Group D favourites France will hope to shake off final curse

Since winning their maiden World Cup on home soil in 1998, Les Bleus have alternated between delirium and disaster at the tournament.

Their last two trips to the final have been followed by group-stage exits at the subsequent edition.

There are ominous signs that a third such implosion is possible.

Injuries to key players; poor recent form; explosive reports of sexual impropriety and cover-ups by France Football Federation president Noel le Graet and staff; and allegations of witchcraft initiated by Paul Pogba on teammate Kylian Mbappe all provide an ominous backdrop to Qatar 2022.

With the last three reigning champions exiting at the group stage, France seem as likely to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962 as they are to suffer an early exit.

Les Bleus have won just one of their last six matches and finished with a woeful five points from six Nations League games.

They also suffered a disappointing Euro 2020 last-16 knockout by Switzerland on penalties.

Mike Maignan, arguably their best goalkeeper, is absent and, up front, Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, who has 37 international goals, has played just 26 minutes since Oct 19 owing to a muscle injury.

But the biggest worry is in the engine room, after first-choice central midfielders N’Golo Kante and Pogba were ruled out through injury.

Their heirs apparent are promising Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, and Eduardo Camavinga, 19, but their performances as a pairing suggest it may be one tournament too soon for them.

Explosive Danes

Not since the Danish Dynamite sides at Euro 1984 and World Cup 1986 have Denmark threatened to explode at a major tournament.

Group C rivals France seem wary of that, with Deschamps signalling he has “a lot of respect” for the Danes.

His opposite number Kasper Hjulmand is a tactical chameleon who has forged a team who can seamlessly switch systems and style in-game and from match to match, making them difficult to read and combat.