World Cup: Ghana coach happy to renew acquaintance with South Korea’s Son

DOHA – Ghana coach Otto Addo is looking forward to renewing a longstanding relationship with South Korea’s Son Heung-min when the teams clash at the World Cup on Monday.

Ghana, who lost their opening game to Portugal, are seeking their first points in Group H against the South Koreans, who kicked off with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay, and are well aware of the threat Son will pose at Al Rayyan’s Education City Stadium.

The German-born Ghanaian coach was in charge of the Under-19s at Hamburg when Son arrived at the club aged 16 in 2009 and the teenager made a quick impression.

“I really liked his character, he was a very hard-working player. I was the one who proposed him to the first team,” said Addo on Sunday.

Son signed a professional contract at 18 and soon after became Hamburg’s youngest Bundesliga scorer, moving on to Bayer Leverkusen in 2013 in a transfer deal reportedly worth €10 million (S$14.3 million).

The South Korean attacker has since played more than 200 English Premier League matches for Tottenham Hotspur and emerged as his country’s talisman, competing in his third World Cup.

“He became so good because he worked hard for it. He’s gone on to have a great career and I’m happy he is healthy and able to play against us, but we will stop him together as a team,” added Adoo, who has been doubling up the job of coaching Ghana with coaching youth players at Borussia Dortmund.

Son recently returned from surgery to stabilise a fracture around his eye and played in a black protective mask on Thursday, spearheading the South Korean attack which did not have much impact as they had six attempts at goal but none on target.

“We know his strength and we’re going to listen to the coach who has a plan to stop him,” said Ghana defender Daniel Amartey, who also plays in the top flight in England for Leicester City.

Taegeuk Warriors coach Paulo Bento said the team would see a “different” Son against Ghana after the forward got used to his face mask during their World Cup opener.

The Portuguese said he was not worried about his team’s lack of a cutting edge against Uruguay ahead of their second game in Qatar.

“It’s completely normal to face some challenges during the first game,” he said on Sunday.

“As far as Son is concerned, he was recently injured and he was also adapting, trying to feel comfortable with the face mask.

“First he needed to feel at ease with his teammates and afterwards with the opponents. The second game will be different.

“He has already been able to play throughout the 90 minutes and as a team we needed to do our best so that we can take advantage of his skills.”