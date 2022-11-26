World Cup: Germany’s Flick demands ‘full focus’ on preparations for big clash with Spain

DOHA – Germany coach Hansi Flick did not want his players to waste time outside the training pitch following their chastening defeat by Japan on Wednesday, that was why he attended his press conference on Saturday alone and without a key player beside him – unlike all other teams at this World Cup.

“I came by myself to the presser because we didn’t want any player to spend almost three hours in the car. That’s why I said I’ll do it alone. All 26 players are important so I don’t have a player with me here. We put our full focus on the game,” he said ahead of a vital clash with Spain on Sunday.

“The focus is on concentration. This is the first ‘final’ for us at the World Cup and that’s what it’s about.”

The Germans are facing a second consecutive World Cup first-round exit when they take on the Spaniards, with Flick working overtime to pick his players up off the floor after their shock 2-1 loss to Japan in their Group E opener.

Spain lead the group on three points, ahead of Japan on goal difference, while Germany and Costa Rica are yet to pick up a point.

If Germany lose again on Sunday, they would no longer be able to qualify if Costa Rica fail to win against Japan.

Holding a 1-0 lead after a dominant first half against Japan, the Germans crumbled after the break, allowing their opponents to score twice late in the game due to a string of individual mistakes, including from central defender Niklas Suele for the second goal.

While most of the discussion prior to their first game had focused on whether Flick would deploy a natural centre forward like Niclas Fuellkrug from the start, Germany’s backline has long been a cause for concern and recent results highlight the need for immediate improvement.

They have conceded six goals in their last four internationals but now have to find a way to shut out Spain, who fired seven past Costa Rica in their group opener.

“It was important to show the players what we didn’t do well (in defence). There were a lot of things we did wrong in some situations. We addressed that,” said Flick.

“The Japan defeat is very bitter because it was avoidable. But we’re looking ahead. We have a team that has quality and can implement the style of play we want. We want to play with courage and show our quality on the pitch tomorrow.

“Tomorrow it will be crucial to win the duels and to show presence on the pitch. Spain is a team that has its clear automatisms regardless of the system they play. We have a plan that will hopefully work out tomorrow.”

The former Bayern Munich coach also warned his team to be wary of Spain’s bright young stars, in particular the 18-year-old Gavi and the 20-year-old Pedri, who both play in central midfield.