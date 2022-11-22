World Cup: Germany gearing up to handle pressure in group opener against Japan

DOHA – Germany go into their World Cup Group E opener against Japan on Wednesday knowing that this one game could potentially make or break their tournament hopes.

With 2010 world champions Spain awaiting next, the Germans cannot afford any slip-up against the Japanese and risk a potential early exit again.

The four-time champions have arrived in Qatar a new team since their 2018 World Cup first-round shock elimination. They have since changed their coach, a number of players and even dropped their official monicker ‘Die Mannschaft’.

Those four years since the Russian debacle – their earliest World Cup exit in more than 80 years – have been far from successful, with the Germans relegated from the Nations League in 2018 before rule changes kept them alive in the competition, and then crashing out of the Euro in the round of 16 in 2021.

But with new coach Hansi Flick, who won six titles with Bayern in 2021 before taking over just over a year ago, the Germans are hoping they now have what it takes to again make a deep run in the tournament.

“We’ve had good training sessions over the past few days, which are very good ahead of the first game. We are going into this World Cup very positively because we are happy that it is finally starting,” said Flick on Tuesday.

“All the big nations are here to be as successful as possible. We are very positive about the tournament. We have to push ourselves to the limit in every game. You can expect that from the players.”

What he has yet to decide is whether he will deploy one of his centre forwards, the strong and tall Niclas Fuellkrug, against the Japanese or go with the option of moving a winger such as Kai Havertz into the No. 9 position.

Fuellkrug has been sidelined in the past several days with the flu.

Despite winning nine of their 10 qualifiers, Germany have been unconvincing in attack in recent months and calls for the use of a natural target man have grown considerably louder.

The team, meanwhile, confirmed on Tuesday that winger Leroy Sane has suffered a knee injury and is ruled out of the match.

“It’s sad that we have to do without Leroy tomorrow. We hope he can play on Sunday (against Spain),” added Flick.

Team director Oliver Bierhoff said earlier this week that Germany have to be prepared for a “tough battle” against Japan, adding: “We have to be focused from the very first minute. Then everything is possible with the team.”

The Japanese know more about Germany’s game than most other teams in the tournament with no fewer than eight German-based players in their squad.

Japan veteran Yuto Nagatomo said those eight, who include Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt Daichi Kamada, were constantly feeding teammates information on their opponents.