World Cup: Gareth Southgate has metro station in London named after him for 48 hours

England manager Gareth Southgate now has a station in London's metro temporarily named after him, after he led England to an unexpected fourth-place finish at the World Cup.

Public transport operator Transport for London (TfL) announced the move in a tweet on Monday afternoon (July 16). It said the renaming was done together with the British branch of payment systems giant Visa, and encouraged commuters to pose for a selfie with the new signage.

TfL said in the post: "Next stop - Gareth Southgate! To celebrate the achievements of the England men's football team this summer, TfL and Visa UK have temporarily renamed Southgate station on the Piccadilly Line."

The accompanying photo in the tweet showed a station sign with "Gareth Southgate" on it, and an additional sign that read: "Thanks Gareth for the incredible journey. Southgate is yours."

British media reported that the temporary name will last for 48 hours.

The TfL tweet has received more than 1,200 retweets and 3,000 likes in the three hours since it was posted.

Responses to the move were mixed, with most netizens criticising TfL for celebrating a fourth-place finish.

Next stop - Gareth Southgate! To celebrate the achievements of the @england men's football team this summer, TfL & @VisaUK have temporarily renamed Southgate station on the @piccadillyline. Why not come down and post a #SouthgateSelfie pic.twitter.com/n8tR70qitd — Transport for London 🌈 (@TfL) July 16, 2018

Twitter user Ivan Iosevich said: "I must've missed this supposed 'achievements'."

Another user, Jon Weaver, posted: "Celebrating losing a semi final lol."

The Paris Metro system has also announced a similar move, with the temporary renaming of six train stations to celebrate their World Cup success, reported British tabloid Daily Mail.

Two of these stations were renamed in the honour of French manager Didier Deschamps, who led France to their second World Cup triumph.

The Champs Elysees-Clemenceau station was renamed "Deschamps Elysees - Celemnceau" and Notre-Dame des Champs has become "Notre Didier Deschamps", according to the Daily Mail.