World Cup: Gakpo on target but Dutch disappoint in draw with Ecuador

DOHA - Cody Gakpo scored again at the World Cup but the Netherlands missed the chance to secure a place in the last 16 on Friday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by battling Ecuador, a result which eliminated host nation Qatar.

Gakpo, the gangly PSV Eindhoven forward who has been strongly linked with Manchester United, put the Netherlands ahead with a superb strike in the sixth minute at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Yet, with a large and vociferous support behind them, Ecuador fought back with such ferocity that the Dutch were rattled, and they deserved the equaliser when it came through Enner Valencia four minutes after half-time.

It was Ecuador captain Valencia’s third goal of the World Cup already after his brace in his country’s opening win over Qatar.

And one consequence of this result is that the host nation, already beaten twice, are the first team to be eliminated from their own World Cup.

Three-time beaten finalists the Netherlands are not quite through to the next round, with one point separating them, Ecuador and Senegal, who defeated Qatar 3-1 earlier.

“We have everything in our own hands. We have to be ready for Qatar and show a very good performance there and hopefully win the game,” said captain Virgil van Dijk.

“Today the second half wasn’t good but sometimes you play a bad half even if you try to avoid it.

“But we are at the start of the tournament. We will improve.”

Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side meet the hosts in the last round of Group A games knowing a draw will make certain of their place in the knockout phase, with Ecuador and Senegal facing each other next Tuesday.

“Sometimes you deserve to win but don’t get the result for different reasons,” said Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro.

“But I told the players I wasn’t interested in the result tonight. It was the last of my worries.

“The Netherlands are a team who are here to win the World Cup.”