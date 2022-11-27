World Cup: Furious Queiroz tells Klinsmann to quit Fifa role, German wants to ‘calm things down’

DOHA – Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from a Fifa expert panel after the former Germany striker accused the Iranians of systematic gamesmanship in their World Cup win over Wales.

Klinsmann, a member of the world football governing body’s seven-member technical study group that is analysing the World Cup in Qatar, took aim at Iran’s antics following their 2-0 Group B win against Wales on Friday. However, on Sunday, the German said he wants to speak to the Portuguese to “calm things down” as “there was stuff really taken out of context”.

The former United States coach and 1990 World Cup winner said Queiroz’s record with other national teams made him the right match for Iran.

He said a series of niggling fouls and the conduct of the Iranian coaching staff during the game was part of a deliberate strategy to make opponents “lose their focus”.

“This is not by coincidence. This is all purposely. This is part of their culture, that’s how they play it,” the 58-year-old said while working as a studio analyst for the BBC.

“They work the referee – you saw the bench always jumping off and working the linesman and the fourth referee on the sideline.

“Constantly in their ears, constantly in your face on the field... this is their culture.

“They make you lose their focus, make you lose your concentration and what’s really important to you.”

Klinsmann’s remarks drew a furious response from the Portuguese, who branded the German World Cup-winner’s remarks a “disgrace to football”.

“Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority,” the 69-year-old wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.

“No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran culture, Iran national team and my players are a disgrace to football.”

“Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course,” Queiroz, who is in his second stint as Iran boss, added.

He invited Klinsmann to visit the Iranian camp at the World Cup to “listen how much they love and respect football” despite the “outrageous” criticism.