World Cup: France’s Deschamps wary of Poland’s ‘love’ for defending

DOHA – Didier Deschamps has been a football coach for more than 20 years, attended numerous press conferences, and knows exactly what to say when challenged by the most demanding of reporters.

But even the experienced 54-year-old can be perplexed by a question in Arabic on Saturday, especially when there was no French translation coming through his earpiece because of a technical error.

“Hello?” the France coach asked while tapping on his device before breaking into a smile.

“Perhaps a technical problem? I don’t have a translation!”

When the issue was finally fixed, Deschamps was clear in what he had to say about Poland, France’s opponents in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

“They’ve had to defend a lot in the group stage and they defended very well. Actually they love it, but they’re not just a defensive team – just look at who they have up front (in Robert Lewandowski),” he said.

“But there’s more. They have a backbone of players with great international experience, with Kamil Glik, Piotr Zielinski, Grzegorz Krychowiak and some youngsters who have shown they were up to the task. They deserve to be here.”

Les Bleus will start their last-16 clash as overwhelming favourites but Poland are well equipped to derail their title defence at the Al Thumama stadium.

Deschamps’ men qualified for the knockout phase with a game to spare after two stylish performances against Australia and Denmark, and were quick to move on from a 1-0 defeat by Tunisia in the last Group D match after playing with a reserve side.

Poland, on the other hand, went through despite a 2-0 loss to Argentina in their last Group C game, carried through the opening phase by their sturdy defence and the touch of veteran striker Lewandowski.

Most of France’s top players have recharged their batteries, but patience, more than energy, might be key against Poland.

“All the matches are difficult, all the teams are well prepared,” added Deschamps, who is set to see his captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris equal Lilian Thuram’s France record of 142 caps.