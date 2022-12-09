World Cup: France hoping Mbappe will be enough to match England's impressive depth

DOHA – All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe once again as France take on England in a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday, but the defending champions must hope their lack of options from the bench will not be exposed.

Les Bleus, who are looking to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1958-1962, were hit hard by injuries ahead of the tournament with midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, and forward Karim Benzema all ruled out.

But Mbappe has been on fire in Qatar, with five goals and two assists, while Olivier Giroud has provided three goals, although they have yet to come up against a world-class team.

“I’m sure England will have prepared to face Mbappe but he’s in a position to make a difference,” said France coach Didier Deschamps on Friday.

“Even in games where he didn’t play his best he was still decisive. We also have other players who can do the job.”

The 54-year-old was keen to brush aside the media scrutiny on his star forward, insisting that England could pose a serious threat to their title ambitions.

“England is a team that does a lot of damage on the counter-attack. They have scored many goals in this way in the World Cup. They have a lot of quality,” he said.

“The quality they have, the ability to score goals, even from set pieces... It’s no coincidence that England will be our rival tomorrow. They are a great team.”

After wins over Australia and Denmark in their first two matches, France’s fringe players did not cover themselves in glory in a 1-0 loss to Tunisia to round out the group.

But Mbappe and Giroud returned to score the goals in their 3-1 win over Poland in the last 16.

Deschamps’ starting 11 features some fearsome firepower up front with Mbappe, Giroud and Ousmane Dembele, while Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni have proved extremely reliable in midfield.

Antoine Griezmann has been the perfect link between the lines.