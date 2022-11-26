World Cup: For Spain coach Enrique, necessity is indeed the mother of invention

DOHA – During Spain’s 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their World Cup Group E opener, it was explicitly clear Luis Enrique’s players know where on the pitch they should be and what they need to do, at all times.

The coach is set on positional play and retaining possession, and has been innovative in his use of technology and outside-the-box thinking to get his players to operate within his set structure.

When Spain train, both at home in Las Rozas on the outskirts of Madrid and at the University of Qatar in Doha, Enrique sometimes stands on a scaffold tower, which he asked to be constructed.

It is a tactic the 52-year-old has been using since coaching Celta Vigo in 2013.

From above, he has a better view of the players’ positions and, using microphones on the back of their training vests, he can instruct them via walkie-talkie.

“Today, for example, I decided that the strikers will wear them and we have had much calmer communication,” Enrique explained on his Twitch channel last week – with live-streaming another example of his technology use at the tournament.

“I don’t talk to them when the play is in motion, because they don’t need to think that I’m running after them, but when the move is over, if there’s something to correct, I’ll correct it.”

It saves the coach having to shout and facilitates easy communication without players having to leave their positions before running an exercise again.

“Where we see technology being applied most in training is in the national team,” said Spain defender Eric Garcia in September.

“Technology is advancing, and is being implemented in football bit by bit. These things are effective, with walkie-talkies the coach is correcting us from a distance.”