World Cup: Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for Qatar 2022

MUNICH – Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been dropped by coach Hansi Flick from Germany’s squad for the World Cup, while 2014 final hero Mario Gotze makes a shock return after a five-year absence.

Flick also selected uncapped duo, Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug and 17-year-old Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko. Fullkrug has scored 10 goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season, while Moukoko has netted on six occasions.

However, 30-year-old midfielder Gotze’s return will no doubt hog the headlines with the 2014 final scorer back to his best with a return to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

“Mario Gotze is there. 2017 was the last time. Mario is totally happy and so are we to have him. It gives us many options,” Flick told a news conference on Thursday when he announced his squad for the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament.

Alongside Reus, there were several high-profile omissions from the squad, including Reus’ Dortmund teammate Mats Hummels and Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens. Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner was ruled out in early November due to a leg injury.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has overcome recent shoulder issues to be named as captain, while his veteran Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Muller has been included despite a back issue which has restricted his appearances since late September.

Flick confirmed Reus would miss the tournament due to an ankle problem he suffered in September. The 33-year-old missed the 2014 World Cup due to a foot injury picked up in the last friendly before leaving for South America, while he was also cut for the 2016 Euro due to fitness issues.

Reus played his only World Cup in Russia in 2018, scoring one of Germany’s two goals in the tournament as they were eliminated in the group stage.

At this edition, Germany are in Group E, along with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku was selected in the Belgium squad for the World Cup announced on Thursday despite coach Roberto Martinez admitting the Inter Milan striker was “medically unfit”.

Lukaku has played just twice for Inter since the end of August because of a hamstring injury. He returned briefly in October, but suffered a recurrence of the problem.

“Romelu is medically unfit, I think that’s quite clear,” Martinez said.

“Romelu is at the moment receiving treatment and is entering that period that until Nov 22, he has the opportunity to get himself fully fit.”

Fifa will allow teams to replace players unable to compete because of injury or Covid-19 up to 24 hours before their first match at the World Cup.

Belgium, who finished third at the last tournament in Russia, start their Group campaign F against Canada on Nov 23, before taking on Morocco and 2018 losing finalists Croatia. AFP, REUTERS