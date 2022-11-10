World Cup: Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for Qatar 2022

MUNICH – Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been dropped by coach Hansi Flick from Germany’s squad for the World Cup, while 2014 final hero Mario Gotze makes a shock return after a five-year absence.
Flick also selected uncapped duo, Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug and 17-year-old Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko. Fullkrug has scored 10 goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season, while Moukoko has netted on six occasions.
However, 30-year-old midfielder Gotze’s return will no doubt hog the headlines with the 2014 final scorer back to his best with a return to the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt this season.
“Mario Gotze is there. 2017 was the last time. Mario is totally happy and so are we to have him. It gives us many options,” Flick told a news conference on Thursday when he announced his squad for the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament.
Alongside Reus, there were several high-profile omissions from the squad, including Reus’ Dortmund teammate Mats Hummels and Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens. Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner was ruled out in early November due to a leg injury.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has overcome recent shoulder issues to be named as captain, while his veteran Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Muller has been included despite a back issue which has restricted his appearances since late September.
Flick confirmed Reus would miss the tournament due to an ankle problem he suffered in September. The 33-year-old missed the 2014 World Cup due to a foot injury picked up in the last friendly before leaving for South America, while he was also cut for the 2016 Euro due to fitness issues.
Reus played his only World Cup in Russia in 2018, scoring one of Germany’s two goals in the tournament as they were eliminated in the group stage.
At this edition, Germany are in Group E, along with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.
Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku was selected in the Belgium squad for the World Cup announced on Thursday despite coach Roberto Martinez admitting the Inter Milan striker was “medically unfit”.
Lukaku has played just twice for Inter since the end of August because of a hamstring injury. He returned briefly in October, but suffered a recurrence of the problem.
“Romelu is medically unfit, I think that’s quite clear,” Martinez said.
“Romelu is at the moment receiving treatment and is entering that period that until Nov 22, he has the opportunity to get himself fully fit.”
Fifa will allow teams to replace players unable to compete because of injury or Covid-19 up to 24 hours before their first match at the World Cup.
Belgium, who finished third at the last tournament in Russia, start their Group campaign F against Canada on Nov 23, before taking on Morocco and 2018 losing finalists Croatia. AFP, REUTERS
Germany’s full squad
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter, Christian Gunter (both Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), Lukas Klostermann, David Raum (both RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule (both Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller (all Bayern), Julian Brandt, Youssoufa Moukoko (Dortmund), Mario Gotze (Frankfurt)
Forwards: Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Niklas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen), Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund)
Belgium’s full squad
Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast (both Anderlecht), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes)
Midfielders: Thomas Meunier, Thorgan Hazard (both Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans (both Leicester), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco (both Atletico Madrid), Amadou Onana (Everton), Hans Vanaken (Brugge)
Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Charles de Ketelaere (AC Milan), Lois Openda (Lens), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)