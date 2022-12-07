World Cup: Five things you need to know about Portugal’s hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos

Move over Cristiano Ronaldo, for there’s a new kid on the block who is playing better and scoring more in a Portugal shirt at this World Cup. Just who is A Selecao’s latest hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos?

1. Like father, like son

Ramos’ father is 44-year-old Manuel, who played in the Portuguese top flight around the turn of the millennium with less heralded clubs like Farense and Salgueiros.

Ramos senior was also an Under-21 international for Portugal, but his son would grow to outshine him.

Born in Olhao in 2001, the younger Ramos began his youth career at local club Olhanense and then Loule, before being picked up by Benfica.

His potential was obvious as he helped the giants reach the 2019-20 Uefa Youth League finals. They lost 3-2 to Real Madrid in which Ramos scored a brace to finish as joint-top scorer in the tournament with eight goals.